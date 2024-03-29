Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.79

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.79 and last traded at $168.78, with a volume of 5980631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,115,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,449,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

