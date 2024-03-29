Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.37

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.37 and last traded at $87.37, with a volume of 385245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.56.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHB. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

