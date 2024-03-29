Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $86,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INVH stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.
In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
