Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $86,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.