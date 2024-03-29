IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 4.6%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 5,696,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 9,132,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $200,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 954,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IonQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

