iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,687. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

