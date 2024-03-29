iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

