iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.50

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 19557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $877.96 million, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

