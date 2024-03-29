iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.06

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.06 and last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 11496827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.