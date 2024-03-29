iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. 17,180,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,440,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

