iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $41.08. 28,296,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,563,990. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

