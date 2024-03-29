iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.36

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTMGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 509997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

