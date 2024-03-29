iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.61

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.61 and last traded at $177.47, with a volume of 1419067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWD. Ariston Services Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

