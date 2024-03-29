iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,272,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

