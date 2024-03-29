iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.89

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.89 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 1984943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

