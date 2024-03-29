iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Cut by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 807,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

