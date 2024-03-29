iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.71

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.71 and last traded at $121.65, with a volume of 365779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.63.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
