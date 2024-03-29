iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.86

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.86 and last traded at $129.86, with a volume of 76787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.46.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.