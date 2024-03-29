iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.86

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.86 and last traded at $129.86, with a volume of 76787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after buying an additional 358,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,876,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.