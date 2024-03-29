Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading 17.2% Higher

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.27). 56,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 18,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.79).

Itaconix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £35.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,637.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 9.07.

About Itaconix

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

