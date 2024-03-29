Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 232.0% from the February 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Jackpot Digital Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of JPOTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
