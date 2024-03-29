Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 232.0% from the February 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Jackpot Digital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPOTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

About Jackpot Digital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.