Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Price Up 1%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.06. 4,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
