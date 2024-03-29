Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Price Up 1%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSHGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.06. 4,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.