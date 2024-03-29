Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Price Up 1%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.06. 4,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.