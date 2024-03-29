Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $139,901.89

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $139,901.89 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 65.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

