JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.09

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.09 and last traded at $92.09, with a volume of 2922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBMC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

