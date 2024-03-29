JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $200.72 and last traded at $200.30. Approximately 8,628,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,363,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $576.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,893,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,406,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659,651 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

