JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.30

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.30 and last traded at $111.30, with a volume of 5119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.90.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $531.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

