JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.92

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.92 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 134534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,111,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

