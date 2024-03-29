KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. 546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 2.18% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

