KickToken (KICK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $2,526.49 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00026673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00015907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,493.17 or 1.00066420 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00141304 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02348115 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,507.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.