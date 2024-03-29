Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $129.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,609. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.99.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

