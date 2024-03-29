Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 753.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $971.57. 664,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,944. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $480.45 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $911.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $764.04.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

