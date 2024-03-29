Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys 198 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $525.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $505.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $400.45 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

