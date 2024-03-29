Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.