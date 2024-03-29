Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $383.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

