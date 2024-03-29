Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt Acquires 700 Shares

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.3 %

LULU stock opened at $390.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

