Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.06

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 138000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Maritime Resources Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

