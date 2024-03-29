Maverick Protocol (MAV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44.77 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $44.77 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.67883359 USD and is up 6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $22,923,693.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

