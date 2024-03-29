MBL Wealth LLC Buys 157 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 5,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,409. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.