MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,610,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,165,000 after acquiring an additional 353,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 111,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

