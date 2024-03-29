MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,269 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,269 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,168,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,259,128. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

