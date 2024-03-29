MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,628,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,801,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day moving average is $140.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

