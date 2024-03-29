MBL Wealth LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,931,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,783. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

