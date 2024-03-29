McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $281.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

