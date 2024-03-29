McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,862 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $498,486,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Price Performance

K traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. 2,949,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,183,842 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

