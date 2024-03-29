McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $118,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,776. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

