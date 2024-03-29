McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $124,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
