McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $124,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.