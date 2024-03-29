McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $130,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.62.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $481.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.82 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

