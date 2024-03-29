McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $174,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.00. 9,931,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,827,783. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

