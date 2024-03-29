McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $186,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $118.29. 146,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,852. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.