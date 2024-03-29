McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

