McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,215,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $63.24. 19,011,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,141,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

