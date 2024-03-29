McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,566,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,885. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

